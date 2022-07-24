Former Lancer tries out for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s football league

Isaiah Warner showed up to the XFL Showcases combine at Arizona State University Friday wearing his coveted Windsor Lancers football shirt which was featured on the league’s Instagram account.

"I was proud to be a Canadian and wear the Lancers blue and gold. I wanted to wear the Lancer shield to represent where I went to school and how I got to this point."

The 26-year-old was one of about a hundred and twenty athletes trying to make an impression with XFL coaches and personnel during the second last stop of the summer combine schedule, which concluded Saturday in Texas.

"I felt I did it went pretty good and hopefully comparable to some of the top guys so I hope I have a good opportunity, a good chance. I feel like I left everything out there. I have no regrets," said Warner who was a defensive linebacker at the University of Windsor from 2016 until 2021.

The XFL was purchased by a group featuring blockbuster movie star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 2020. Johnson has made appearances at various camps but the former WWE star didn’t make it to Arizona Friday.

"Definitely looking forward to seeing him in person but more focused on the showcase," said Warner, who says his favourite Johnson movie is Jumanji.

He hopes to be on a roster when the XFL kicks off in February of 2023.