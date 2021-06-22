Former Laurentian professor Nadia Verrelli to run for the Sudbury NDP in next federal election

With no incumbent, a lot of eyes will be on the riding of Sudbury in the looming federal election.

On Tuesday evening, Nadia Verrelli will be acclaimed as the only candidate for the New Democrats, after the only other challenger, Beth Mairs, had to back out due to personal reasons.

Verrelli just one of the few hoping to succeed Liberal MP Paul Lefebvre. The Conservatives have already nominated local doctor Ian Symington.

Two women are still in the running for the Liberal nomination: Tammy Frick and Viviane Lapointe. Party members will select their nominee July 5.

It's the first time the local riding association has had a crop of all female candidates.

With a minority government in power, there's no word yet on when Canadians might head to the polls.