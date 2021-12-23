Former LAWC head joins London Police Services Board

The former head of the London Abused Women's Centre (LAWC) has a new role as a member of the London Police Services Board.

Megan Walker is the newest provincial government appointment to the board, named by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

Walker is slated to take the oath of office on Jan. 4, 2022.

Along with being the former executive director of centre, Walker is also a former city council member.

She served Ward Six for two terms starting in 1994.

Her appointment will fill a vacancy created by Christine Wellenreiter’s resignation, which takes effect at the end of the month.