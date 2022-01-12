iHeartRadio

Former legion building demolished on Pembina Highway

image.png

The former Royal Canadian Legion building in Fort Garry has been demolished.

Crews were out on Pembina Highway Wednesday morning to tear down the decades-old building.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 90 had been housed in the building at 1125 Pembina Highway since 1947, but due to disrepair, the legion decided to look for a new home at a former pizza restaurant on Pembina Highway.

12