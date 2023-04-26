Former Lethbridge gymnastics coach charged in sexual assault fires his lawyer

A former Lethbridge gymnastics coach is looking for a new lawyer after he changed his mind about how he wanted to be tried.

Jamie Ellacott was arrested last year and charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual interference.

Police say several victims – all girls between seven and 14 years old – came forward with allegations of abuse. All of the victims were students at the now defunct Lethbridge Gymnastics Academy.

During a Tuesday hearing at the Lethbridge provincial court, Ellacott said he wanted a new lawyer. His lawyer was allowed to withdraw from the case.

The accused also asked for a preliminary hearing, despite his decision last month to have the matters proceed without one.

The judge said Ellacott would need to discuss matters with his new lawyer.

The case was adjourned until May 8.