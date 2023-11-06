Former Lethbridge pastor to be sentenced for investment scam no-shows court

A former Lethbridge pastor who conned investors in a real estate investment scheme was a no-show for sentencing in a Calgary courtroom on Monday.

Now, there's a warrant out for Ronald Aitkens's arrest.

His lawyer told the judge he's had no contact with his client recently.

Aitkens was initially charged a decade ago and was found guilty of fraud for illegally raising millions of dollars from investors for land development projects in Medicine Hat and Calgary.

The projects never materialized and some investors lost their savings in what's described as a Ponzi scheme.

Aitkens has also been fined almost $1.3 million by security regulators in Alberta and Saskatchewan.