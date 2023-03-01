Former Lethbridge psychiatrist faces charges in historical sexual assault
Lethbridge police say a 77-year-old former psychiatrist, who once practiced in Alberta, faces sexual assault charges in connection with incidents dating back to the 1980s.
Officials say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Duane Bevans, a resident of Provo, Utah.
The arrest order was initiated as a result of an investigation that Lethbridge police began in 2020, after a female told them she had been sexually assaulted by her psychiatrist in the early 1980s.
"The investigation determined the sexual assaults occurred between 1981 and 1983 while the psychiatrist was treating the victim and had moved her into his family home," police said in a release.
Officials say the victim was 21 and the accused was 36 at the time of the assaults.
However, since the warrant does not include a provision for extradition, there is no way for police to request Bevans, who is in Utah, to be returned to Canada.
Officials say those determinations must be made by the courts, not law enforcement.
If Bevans does return to Canada, police say he will be arrested.
