The former President and CEO of London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is seeking an additional $1 million in punitive damages in his lawsuit against the hospital.

In January, Dr. Paul Woods filed a $2.5 million lawsuit against the hospital saying he was fired in bad faith.

Now his lawyers are seeking an additional $1 million in damages which makes the total claim $3.5 million.

Woods was dismissed from his position following revelations that he made several trips to the United States during the pandemic.

The lawsuit claims Woods advised and asked guidance on his travel plans from Amy Walby, then Chair of the Board of Directors.

At the time LHSC released a statement saying the Board had no knowledge of his travel plans.

Woods was subsequently let go on Jan. 11.

The amended statement of claim reads as follows:

“Dr. Woods claims that the behaviour and action of the LHSC as described in the preceding paragraphs warrants an award of punitive and exemplary damages. The Defendant’s conduct was sufficiently reprehensible, malicious, oppressive, high-handed, and a marked departure from the ordinary standards of decent behaviour to merit condemnation. In addition to the compensatory damages above, punitive damages in the amount of $1,000,00.00 are necessary, reasonable, appropriate, and rationally required to punish the Defendant and to meet the objectives of retribution, deterrence, and denunciation.”

Following the filing of the original lawsuit Walby stepped down from her position as Chair.

The statement was filed in court on Friday, Feb. 19, the original statement of claim was filed on Jan. 13.

The hospital has not issued a statement of defense at this time.

None of the claims have been tested in court.