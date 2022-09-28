Former LHSC nurse fined $10K after violating Reopening Ontario Act

A controversial figure who helped organize anti COVID-19 lockdown measures in London, Ont. and elsewhere has been hit with a major monetary penalty after violating provincial COVID-19 measures.

Kristen Nagle, a former NICU nurse with the London Health Sciences Unit (LHSC), was convicted last week of failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act after she attended a service at the controversial Church of God in Aylmer, Ont. in April of last year.

More than 100 people were at the service, which broke provincial orders that limited indoor religious events to a maximum of 10 people.

As a result, she has been fined $10,000 by the Provincial Offences Court in St. Thomas, Ont.

This news comes days after the Crown dropped charges against former MP Derek Sloan, former MPP Randy Hillier and Church of God Pastor Henry Hildebrandt for attending church services in the spring of 2021 that exceeded provincial COVID-19 capacity limits.

LHSC launched an internal investigation into Nagel’s actions in November of 2020 after she and two other women were charged under the Reopening Ontario Act with organizing an anti-lockdown rally in Victoria Park.

She also made headlines in January of 2021 after attending an anti-lockdown event in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, the day of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In a video, Nagle is seen speaking to a crowd suggesting the number of COVID-19 deaths compared to Canada’s overall population is evidence that the health restrictions are “crazy.”

Nagle also speaks out against the use of masks, gloves and “synthetic drugs” in the video.

Nagle was fired with cause from LHSC’s neonatal unit following the internal investigation.

In a recent post to Instagram regarding the conviction, Nagle says she “did nothing wrong” and “caused no harm against anyone.”

She says she will be appealing the conviction and fine.

