Former Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner and four others appointed to rep N.B., N.S. in Senate
Former Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner, who was most recently Canada's consul general in Boston, has been named a senator for Nova Scotia.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office announced that Cuzner and four others have been appointed to represent Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in the Senate.
Cuzner was first elected to the House of Commons in 2000 and retired as the member of Parliament for his Cape Breton riding in 2019.
The selection process Trudeau brought in early in his tenure sees an independent advisory board provide candidate recommendations to the prime minister before new senators are formally appointed by the Governor General.
Three new senators for New Brunswick include Joan Kingston, a nurse and former Liberal member of that province's legislative assembly; John McNair, a lawyer and public servant; and Krista Ross, a business and non-profit leader.
Rejean Aucoin, a lawyer and francophone leader, is joining Cuzner as a new senator for Nova Scotia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.
-
'Don't take risks': Family highlights road safety following streak of fatal crashes in Sask.On Sept. 29, Kevin MacKinnon was driving home from his father's retirement party, when he was involved in a crash involving three vehicles.
-
Man charged after car crashes in Aldergrove with woman's legs hanging from doorDays after a car was driven into a policing office in B.C.'s Lower Mainland with a woman's legs hanging from the door, a suspect has been charged.
-
Cancellation of Saskatoon green cart contract came as a 'surprise,' company saysThe City of Saskatoon is going in a different direction with its green cart program after the company hired to process organics "defaulted" on the contract but the president of the company says he wants to set the record straight.
-
City staff to explore relocating proposed Ontario Place spa to Exhibition PlaceMembers of the city’s executive committee have voted in favour of exploring the possibility of building the proposed Therme spa and water park on Exhibition Place instead of Ontario Place.
-
SIU clears OPP officer in Lakeshore incidentOntario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared an OPP officer of any criminal wrongdoing in connection to the injuries a 21-year-old sustained after allegedly taking a firearm from a police cruiser in Lakeshore over the summer.
-
Fugitive may be armed, police in Sagamok warnThe public is being warned to be on the lookout for a fugitive who is in the area and could be armed, police in Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation said Tuesday evening.
-
Kitchener students and staff get into the spooky spirit on HalloweenStudents at the Kitchener private school, St. Jude’s Scholar’s Hall, say Halloween is a big deal for them and you can tell by the many kids and staff dressed up in intricate costumes in the halls.
-
Toronto man charged with negligence causing death after crash in Alliston takes stand in Barrie courtroomThe Toronto man charged with criminal negligence causing death following a dump truck crash near Alliston three years ago took the stand Tuesday inside a Barrie courtroom.
-
Surrey RCMP seek rightful owner of large toolbox seized during investigationMounties say they have successfully returned nearly all of the stolen property they seized when executing a search warrant in South Surrey last month, except for a large toolbox.