Former Liberal senator Joyce Fairbairn dead at 82

The federal government confirms former Canadian senator Joyce Fairbairn has died at the age of 82.

Flags outside of government buildings in Lethbridge will fly at half-mast to honour the late southern Alberta senator who served from her appointment in 1984 until her resignation in 2013.

Her loss is being felt around the nation, with an outpouring of condolences coming via social media.

Acting Mayor of Lethbridge Rajko Dodic released a statement following Fairbairn’s passing, saying, “On behalf on Lethbridge City Council, we extend our sincerest condolences to the Fairbairn family. She was a trailblazer, not just here in Lethbridge, but across the nation.”

Fairbairn was inducted into the Canadian Paralympic Hall of Fame in 2011 for her role in growing Paralympic sport in Canada.

Marc-Andre Fabien, president of the Canadian Paralympic Committee, said in a statement that Fairbairn "was always a huge fan of all of Canada’s Paralympians".

"We so appreciated all of her support. She will be greatly missed."

Neither the nature of Fairbairn's death nor details regarding her funeral have been released.

The former journalist, who was born in Lethbridge in 1939, worked in the office of former prime minister Pierre Trudeau for 14 years.

She was the first woman to serve as leader of the government in the senate, a position she held from 1993 through 1997, and was an Honorary Colonel with the 18th Air Defence Regiment of the Royal Canadian Artillery from 1997 through 2010.

Her resignation in 2013 came after an extended sick leave that followed a dementia diagnosis.

The Prime Minister issued a statement Wednesday paying tribute to Fairbairn.

"It is with great sadness that I learned yesterday of the passing of former Senator Joyce Fairbairn, a wonderful friend both to my father and me, a passionate and brilliant Albertan, and above all, a truly dedicated servant of Canada," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I extend our deepest condolences to Senator Fairbairn’s family and friends – we are grieving with you. She was a true champion for Canadians and will be dearly missed."

