Former London broadcaster and voice of 1960s Spider-Man, Paul Soles, dies at 90

Former London broadcaster, Paul Soles, who got his start at CFPL has passed away at the age of 90.

Soles was a also the voice behind Peter Parker on the classic 1960s Spider-Man cartoon.

Throughout 1966, he voices several other marvel superheroes including Bruce Banner and Rick Jones.

His manager, Angela Wright, confirmed the news of his passing in a Facebook post.

“Paul Soles was truly a Canadian treasure,” she wrote. “He lived a long life with so many adventures along the way. RIP.”

Soles died Wednesday in his hometown of Toronto.