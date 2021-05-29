iHeartRadio

Former London broadcaster and voice of 1960s Spider-Man, Paul Soles, dies at 90

Paul Soles. (Courtesy Vintage London)

Former London broadcaster, Paul Soles, who got his start at CFPL has passed away at the age of 90.

Soles was a also the voice behind Peter Parker on the classic 1960s Spider-Man cartoon.

Throughout 1966, he voices several other marvel superheroes including Bruce Banner and Rick Jones.

His manager, Angela Wright, confirmed the news of his passing in a Facebook post.

“Paul Soles was truly a Canadian treasure,” she wrote. “He lived a long life with so many adventures along the way. RIP.”

Soles died Wednesday in his hometown of Toronto.