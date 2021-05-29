Former London broadcaster and voice of 1960s Spider-Man, Paul Soles, dies at 90

Former London broadcaster, Paul Soles, has passed away at the age of 90.

Soles, a Canadian icon got his start in television at CFPL in the 1950's.

As the voice behind Peter Parker on the classic 1960's Spider-Man cartoon, Soles also portrayed Hermey the Elf in the 1964 television special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Throughout 1966, he voiced several other Marvel superheroes including Bruce Banner and Rick Jones.

His manager, Angela Wright, confirmed the news of his passing in a Facebook post.

"Paul Soles was truly a Canadian treasure," she wrote. "He lived a long life with so many adventures along the way. RIP."

Soles died Wednesday in his hometown of Toronto.