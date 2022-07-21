iHeartRadio

Former London councillor passes away

Rob Alder (Source: Westview Funeral Chapel)

Former long-time city councillor Rob Alder has passed away.

According to his obituary, Alder “navigated the challenges of Parkinson’s Dieses” for 12 years.

The graduate of University of Toronto was an epidemiologist who also sat as a school board trustee from 1994-1997 before serving on London City Council from 1997-2006.

