Former London Knight surrenders
It is believed Alex Formenton is the first player to make an appearance before police.
Formenton entered London police headquarters shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday and left at approximately noon.
The former London Knight played professionally with the Ottawa Senators, and most recently with HC Ambria-Piotta of the Swiss league.
Formenton's lawyers confirm he is one of several players from the team facing charges in connection with an accusation made in 2018.
Lawyer Daniel Brown issued a statement saying that read:
"Alex will vigorously defend his innocence and asks that people not rush to judgment without hearing all of the evidence."
According to a report in The Globe and Mail last week, five players were told to surrender to police to face charges connected to the alleged group sexual assault of a woman in a hotel room following a Hockey Canada gala in June of 2018.
Five players from that 2018 World Junior team — including Formenton — took a leave of absence from their clubs for personal reasons.
None of the allegations have been tested in court.
London police have declined comment to this point saying only that a news conference is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 5th.
