Former London, Ont. teacher guilty of child porn charges sent to jail
CTV News London Reporter
Nick Paparella
A former London elementary school teacher was sentenced to 12 months in jail and given two years probation on Friday.
Sean Lypaczewski, 38, who lost his job with the Thames Valley District School Board after he pleaded guilty a year ago to child luring, possession of and making child pornography in a written form.
The court heard that Lypaczewski thought he was having sexual online conversations with a 15-year-old girl who turned out to be an adult.
Along with the jail time, Lypaczewski was also placed on Ontario’s Sex Offender Registry for 20 years and is not allowed to be involved in any community work that involves those under the age of 16.
