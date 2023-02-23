Former LPS constable facing additional sexual assault charges

A London, Ont. man already facing multiple sexual assault and criminal harassment-related offences has been charged again in relation to another sexual assault.

Police say in June of last year, a woman met the man through an online dating service and met in person on June 20, 2022.

When they met, police say the woman entered the man’s vehicle and was then locked in and sexually assaulted. She did not sustain any physical injuries.

London police were contacted on Tuesday about the incident and began an investigation.

They have since charged 46-year-old Stephen David Williams of London with sexual assault and

forcible confinement.

Investigators think there could be additional victims, and ask anyone with additional information to contact London Police Service.

Police say Williams is known to meet women online using these following aliases:

Will Stevenson

Will Stephens

Will S.

Will

Where there is a Will there is a way

Will Si

Police say Williams is a white male with blue eyes and is about 6’1, weighing 230 pounds. He has a muscular build, a shaved head, and possible a full brown beard.

If seen, the public is advised to not approach Williams or engage with him.

He is scheduled to appear in a London court Thursday in relation to these charges.