Former mayor Jim Watson joins Ottawa Community Housing Foundation board

Former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson has joined the board of directors for the Ottawa Community Housing (OCH) Foundation.

The OCH Foundation announced the news Tuesday.

"As Ottawa’s longest serving Mayor, Jim brings a wealth of experience in bringing people together and has a strong understanding of the needs within our community," a news release said.

The foundation helps support community housing residents through education, employment, and community engagement. It has raised more than $11 million over the last 11 years for tenant-focused programs, including providing backpacks for children and youth going to school, post-secondary bursaries, arts and sports programs and camps, refurbished bicycles, and employment programs for youth 16 to 21.

Ottawa Community Housing is the largest social housing provider in the city, providing 15,000 homes to about 32,000 tenants.

Watson said he is thrilled to join the OCH Foundation.

"With many people in our city struggling to afford necessities for them and their families, being a good neighbour means we must be there for each other. The work of the OCH Foundation inspires me and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be able to help them as they support those living in OCH communities," he said.

This is the first non-profit board Watson has joined since leaving office in 2022. The board of directors are volunteers.

Watson was Ottawa's longest-serving mayor when he left office. He oversaw several major changes in the city, including the launch of the Confederation Line LRT, about which he was heavily criticized, including in a public inquiry report which found hs conduct and that of city staff at the time "irreparably compromised" city council's ability to provide oversight of the project. Watson apologized for the disastrous launch of the LRT after he left office and claimed "full responsibility for the project's shortcomings" in a statement late last year, but did not indicate he would take any action.

He was also the mayor during the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" protest, which led to hundreds of people in heavy vehicles occupying downtown Ottawa for three weeks to protest the federal government's COVID-19 policies. An audit by the city's auditor general found a lack of communication between city staff and police hampered the response.