Former McKellar, Ont. fire chief charged with fraud, breach of trust

McKellar Township’s former fire chief faces several charges stemming from an OPP investigation dating back to May 2020.



The former chief was the subject of an investigation related to a fraud complaint involving the McKellar Firefighters Association.

The investigation took place over several months with the assistance of the West Parry Sound OPP Crime Unit.



Police have not released any details regarding the nature of the crimes.



The township's former fire chief has been charged with:



• Fraud over $5,000

• Theft over $5,000

• Breach of trust by public official

The accused is schedule to appear on July 29.