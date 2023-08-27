Former members of Delisle's woman's softball team reunite with coach 60 years later

In a heartwarming gathering, Norma Colborn, a spirited woman in her nineties hailing from the Saskatoon area, reunited with the softball team she founded over sixty years ago in the quaint town of Delisle in the 1960s.

At the age of 94, Norma Colborn stands alongside the members of her former softball team, a group she once coached with dedication.

"I can hardly recognize some of them; they have aged, and so have I," she remarked with a chuckle.

Observing the accomplished individuals they've grown into fills her heart with joy,

"... These little girls, growing up. They all had families of their own. I have a family of my own," she said with a smile.

The reunion took place at the Berry Barn. Over lunch, they exchanged photographs and rekindled cherished memories from an era when they paved the way for women in sports – acting as pioneers of their time.

Reflecting on the past, it's evident that the softball fields in the small town of Delisle, Saskatchewan played a pivotal role in their journey during the 1960s.

Today, these very pitches continue to nurture youth girls' softball, a testament to the lasting impact of the team's legacy.

Shirley Shockey, a former member of the team, emphasizes the transformative role Norma played in shaping Delisle's softball scene.

"Without Norma, Delisle wouldn't have had a team. No question in my mind. I know I have benefited the most from that experience because I managed to luck into a great softball career," Shockey said.

Shockey, Norma's younger sister and a former pitcher on the team, has since taken her expertise to new heights by coaching Team Saskatchewan and spreading the love of the sport globally, reaching places like Belize and Austria.

The reunion serves as a reminder of their humble beginnings and the profound impact they've had.

"We may not individually recall all the details, but when we start sharing our memories, it's going to be fantastic," she said, eager to relive the moments that shaped their lives.

The bond between the sisters, Norma and Shirley, is evident as they attribute their journeys to each other's influence.

"Well, I think I started because of my sister,” Colborn said.

“She wanted to play ball.”