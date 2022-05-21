Former Miss Midland has maiden voyage as Georgian Legacy

On Saturday, a cruise with deep routes in the southern Georgian Bay area had its first voyage under its new identity.

The Georgian Legacy, formerly known as the Miss Midland, set sail from the Penetanguishene Harbour, its new home, for the first time on Saturday.

"The name of our ship is the legacy, so it's the Georgian Legacy," says Michael Lee of Landmark Cruises, the ship's new owner. "These are the things that are often forgotten, are worked hard for and forgotten, and these are the things you want to leave behind."

Lee purchased the ship in February of 2021. With most of its offerings based in the Tobermory area, the ship has expanded its reach to the southern portions of Georgian Bay.

Lee says they've formed a strong relationship with the town, with plans on staying in the community for years to come.

"We have a program in place to give back portions of our ticket sales to the community of Penetanguishene, and we're looking forward to that to seeing who can be helped in the community here," says Lee.

The new route will take just under three hours, taking riders to the west side of Mosely Island and Honey Harbour.

"We want to reflect the history of the history of the First Nations, the French and the English who settled these areas," says Lee. "There's so much history here that's unbelievably rich, and we want people to learn from that."