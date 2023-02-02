Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion funeral details announced

A state funeral will be held for Hazel McCallion on what would have been her 102nd birthday.

The funeral will take place at Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga on Valentine’s Day.

The former Mississauga, Ont. mayor, nicknamed “Hurricane Hazel,” died on Sunday at 101 years old.

Her funeral service will be held on Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend, but seating will be limited. Attendees are advised to arrive an hour early.

Premier Doug Ford, Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell, and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie will be in attendance.

Ticket information will soon be available at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

There will also be a livestream of the funeral for those who are unable to attend in person.

Ahead of the service, McCallion will lie in repose at Mississauga City Hall. The public can visit the former mayor on Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Flags will be flown at half-mast across the province on Feb. 14.