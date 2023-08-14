Former MP, MLA and Sask. justice minister Chris Axworthy remembered

Flags at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building ran at half mast in honour of former justice minister Chris Axworthy.

Axworthy was involved in both federal and provincial politics in the 1990's and early 2000's.

He resigned from the House of Commons in 1999 to join the provincial cabinet of then Premier Roy Romanow as Minister of Justice and MLA for Saskatoon Fairview.

In 2001, Axworthy was one of seven candidates in the race to replace Romanow as party leader and Premier.

The race ended with Lorne Calvert becoming Saskatchewan's 13th Premier.

Following his time in politics – Axworthy re-entered academia and served as Dean of the College of Law at the University of Manitoba and the University of Kamloops.

Axworthy retired from teaching and moved to Ottawa with his wife in 2013.

He passed away on Aug. 11 following a battle with cancer.

He was 76-years-old.