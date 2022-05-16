Former N.B. teacher facing sex charges for alleged incidents in the 1980s

A former New Brunswick elementary school teacher is facing sex charges following an RCMP investigation into alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s.

The RCMP started investigating in August 2021 after receiving a complaint about alleged incidents involving a male teacher at École Champlain in Moncton, N.B., in 1987 and 1988.

The investigation led police to arrest a 75-year-old man in January.

Paul J. Maillet, from Notre-Dame, N.B., was charged with invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, and acts of gross indecency, in Moncton provincial court on April 4.

Police say Maillet, who is now 76, was released on conditions and will return to court at a later date.

There is a court-imposed publication ban on any information that could identify the alleged victim.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are trying to determine if there are other alleged victims.

“Everyone should know that a sexual assault complaint can be made at any time, and there is no statute of limitations as to how far back the assault happened,” said Codiac Regional RCMP Sgt. Mathieu Roy in a news release.

“If you are a victim of sexual misconduct, please contact us. You will be listened to, and you will be believed."

Anyone who has information about the case, or who may be a victim, is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).