Former NFL player accused of $100,000 fraudulent withdraw at banks near Toronto, police say

A former NFL player from Georgia is facing fraud-related charges after he allegedly attended “numerous” banks across Durham Region and used fraudulent cheques to withdraw more than $100,000 in cash, police say.

A suspect, identified as Darryl Frank ‘Buster’ Skrine, was arrested at Pearson International Airport on Wednesday night after investigators became aware that he had made travel arrangements to return to the United States.

Police confirm to CP24 that Skrine, 34, is the same individual who played in the NFL for 11 seasons, most recently in 2021.

The investigation in Durham began in July of this year, though police say that the alleged offences took place between September, 2022 and this summer.

At this point it is not clear what ties, if any, the accused had to Durham Region.

“He (the suspect) did use his position as a former NFL player to the banks as he was depositing the checks,” Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss told CP24. “The investigators are still going through the evidence that they have. If that evidence leads to grounds for additional charges then additional charges would be laid. However, that part of the investigation is still ongoing.”

Bortoluss said that police are aware of at least four banks and credit unions in Durham Region that fell victim to the fraud.

She said that in each of the cases, the accused is alleged to have produced fraudulent cheques and then obtained a portion of the money from those cheques prior to them clearing.

Police have also said that there is “is reason to believe the same male has been committing similar offences across Canada,” though no further charges have been laid at this point.

“We have shared some information with both the Toronto Police Service as well as the Regina Police Service,” Bortoluss said. “Those investigations are still ongoing.”

Skrine has been charged with 15 offences, including four counts of fraud over $5,000.

He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns and went on to play for the New York Jets, the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers and the Tennessee Titans.

Over the course of his NFL career he earned more than $40 million in salary.

The charges against him have not been tested in court.