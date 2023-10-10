Former Nipawin mayor violated code of the ethics, investigation finds

An investigation into the former Mayor of Nipawin found she violated the town’s code of ethics bylaw throughout her term, according to a report obtained through a freedom of information request by a Nipawin resident.

In late May, the town council called on Alberta-based Bloom Centre for Municipal Education (CME) to investigate the actions and behaviour of Rennie Harper, the mayor at the time.

The investigation wrapped up in July, but Harper resigned shortly before an in-camera meeting where council reviewed the findings.

CME found Harper breached the code of ethics, “especially regarding points of respect, transparency, and accountability, and leadership and the public interest.”

It notes evidence shows Harper also violated the points of objectivity and confidentially.

Many items in the 44-page document shared with CTV News are redacted, including details about the initial complaints, and reasons for its conclusions.

CME said it interviewed six council members, and nine current and previous council members and administration staff. It said witnesses were asked to keep their interview and the investigation confidential.

Based on the unredacted questionnaire included in the documents, the complaints relate to allegations of "harrassment, bullying, and intimidation" by the mayor toward council members, staff, community groups and residents. Another question concerns allegations the mayor "crossed the line into interfering with administration."

The report said Harper was given “every opportunity” to respond to the allegations against her.

“The investigator examined the notion that these complaints were a set up, but the investigator deemed this was unfounded,” the report read.

CME notes, “The mayor’s behavior was somewhat enabled through the lack of action from the council.” It said Harper had a history of ethics complaints, and said council should have responded earlier.

"By overlooking or denying past behaviours from the mayor, they compounded the issue over time."

Nipawin residents will elect a new mayor on Oct. 18.