Former No. 2 draft pick Nolan Patrick retires at 25
Nolan Patrick, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, appears to have ended his playing career at age 25.
Plagued by a migraine disorder, Patrick last appeared in a game with the Vegas Golden Knights in March 2022.
Reports of his retirement surfaced Tuesday after The Power Play, a hockey coaching and mentorship program, announced his employment as a skills specialist and video coach in an Instagram post.
The post referred to Patrick as a "retired pro with significant NHL experience."
The Philadelphia Flyers selected the Winnipeg native with the second pick in 2017 after he scored 102 points (41 goals, 61 assists) in 72 games for the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings in 2015-16.
Patrick played parts of three seasons with the Flyers and one with the Golden Knights, accumulating 77 points (32 goals, 45 assists) and 83 penalty minutes in 222 games.
-- Field Level Media
