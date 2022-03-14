Former North Bay Mayor Bruce Goulet has passed away

Clarence John "Bruce" Goulet, of North Bay, was in his 100th year when he passed on Saturday.

Goulet, a veteran of the Second World War, was well-known in the northeastern Ontario community.

According to officials, he owned and operated Bruce Office Supply before retiring in 1974.

He also served on several boards and commissions before becoming North Bay's deputy mayor and then mayor from 1971 to 1973.

He chaired the volunteer group, the Golden Mile Committee, dedicated to the waterfront area.

Al McDonald, North Bay's current mayor, posted a tribute to Goulet on Facebook.

"Bruce was true gentlemen, soft-spoken and loved his city," McDonald said.

"He championed many projects including the famous Golden Mile. He served his country as a veteran, as president of the Chamber of Commerce, councillor, deputy mayor and mayor. He was a well-respected business leader in our city. I will miss his guidance, humour and his way of somehow making the most difficult challenges seem like a walk in the park."

Former Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Jay Aspin also posted a tribute to Goulet on Facebook.

"Saddened to hear today that former North Bay Mayor and great friend Bruce Goulet (passed) away Saturday just shy of his 100th birthday. Bruce was certainly one (of) North Bay's legends always working toward a better city. I will remember fondly the pleasure I had presenting our Canadian flag from Prime Minister Harper on the occasion of his 90th birthday. RIP Mr. Goulet...A life well-lived," Aspin said.

A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and his funeral is Thursday at 11 a.m., both at Martyn Funeral Home on Wyld Street.