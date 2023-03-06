Former North Bay nurse turned toy store owner donates toys to hospital

A former nurse turned toy store owner in North Bay is giving back to the hospital where he worked, the North Bay Regional Health Centre.

Shawn Splint recently donated a truckload of teddy bears and other toys for patients of all ages when they are at the hospital, knowing full well the difficulties hospitals face.

"It can be a struggle sometimes," Splint said.

A former registered nurse (RN) of eight years, Splint took over the well-known downtown toy store Creative Learning Toys in August 2020 deciding to step away from the health care field so he could spend more time with his two young children.

As a nurse, Splint said he enjoyed helping others in times of need and thought about how he could continue supporting the hospital through his new role.

"I always like helping people and I'm no longer able to do that in the nursing capacity," he said, so he decided to reach out to the hospital foundation.

Splint packed up box after box of toys and supplies from his store, including approximately 500 stuffed teddy bears for the hospital’s labour and delivery rooms for when families welcome newborns, a baby doll for the Senior Continuing Complex Care Unit and crayons for young children who visit the emergency department.

"The hospital, we have a great relationship together, and as a dad of two kids, I've taken my kids to the emergency department before," he said.

"I know what it’s like to have to wait there and wait to be seen.”

With Splint's donation, the hospital created a Geriatric Emergency Medicine Cart for the emergency department.

It’s filled with supplies to comfort older adult patients with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia while they are at the hospital.

"It contains non-pharmaceutical items to help support that clientele," said Lindsay Comeau , the hospital's development officer of annual giving programs.

"It involves baby dolls, things to dress them with, art supplies and things to keep them busy.”

Comeau said the hospital and its foundation are extremely grateful to receive the donation.

"Supporting our community, which consists of our neighbours and loved ones and small businesses, is just another way of neighbours helping neighbours," she said.

Splint said he would be more than happy to work with the hospital again in the future, hoping his gifts will ease patients’ minds during a visit.

"I'm trying to make their stay at the emergency department a little bit more enjoyable while they’re there," he said.