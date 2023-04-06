Former North Bay student sentenced for firing gun near ex-spouse

A former student at Canadore College in North Bay has received a three-year jail sentence for an incident in which he fired a gun during a dispute with his ex-partner.

An aggravating factor in the case was the fact the former couple’s child was also present when the gun went off.

The incident took place in October 2018, when the man was close to completing an electrical and plumbing course at Canadore.

The man and his former spouse agreed to meet in a Mississauga parking lot, where he was going to give her groceries he had bought for them.

“They arrived there in their vehicles,” said the court transcript of the case.

“There were children in the (the former spouse’s) vehicle. The two parties exited their vehicles. An argument ensued between them (and the man) then started to throw the groceries on the ground.”

At that point, he went back to his car and retrieved a loaded firearm.

“He then opened the passenger door,” the transcript said.

“While he was holding it, the gun went off and a bullet struck the ground. It is unclear whether (he) aimed the gun at the complainant.”

His former partner called 911 and the man turned himself in to police the next day. A .22 calibre bullet was removed from the pavement of the parking lot.

Five months later, a woman who was travelling with the man that day told police she had disposed of the gun and where to find it.

The Crown wanted the man jailed for two years on the charge of careless use of a firearm and four years for possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. The defence argued for two years less a day, minus time served.

Aggravating factors in the case, the judge ruled, include the fact the man was convicted of assaulting his former partner in 2014. There were children present when the gun was fired in a public place, the crime involved a former partner and the need to deter gun crimes at a time when they are becoming more common.

Mitigating factors include the fact the man admitted his guilt early in the process, has abided by bail conditions since 2020, has strong family support and the Crown has not proven the gun was intentionally fired at the victim.

Court also heard the man was a victim of systemic racism growing up in the Toronto area.

“He reported experiencing racial slurs at school, and witnessing his sister being harassed at school and being called the ‘N’ word by white students,” the transcript said.

“He received a number of detentions when he defended himself.”

In the end, the judge sentenced him to two years in jail for careless use of a firearm, less pretrial custody. He also gave a one-year consecutive sentence on the charge of possessing a loaded, restricted firearm.