Former northern Alta. teacher accused of filming students in change rooms for years

A man is accused of filming more than 10 students in school change rooms while a teacher in northern Alberta.

ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation unit announced charges against 34-year-old James Neil Morrison on Wednesday.

He worked at Assumption Junior Senior High School within the Lakeland Catholic School Division.

Morrison was initially arrested in April 2021 following an investigation by local RCMP into one such complaint.

Upon taking over the file, ALERT found 10 additional victims during a forensic analysis of Morrison's computer and electronic devices. The offences date back to 2013, investigators say.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Cold Lake Mounties or Crime Stoppers.

ALERT is a government-funded police agency that investigates serious and organized crime.