Former northern Alta. teacher accused of filming students in change rooms for years
A man is accused of filming more than 10 students in school change rooms while a teacher in northern Alberta.
ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation unit announced charges against 34-year-old James Neil Morrison on Wednesday.
He worked at Assumption Junior Senior High School within the Lakeland Catholic School Division.
Morrison was initially arrested in April 2021 following an investigation by local RCMP into one such complaint.
Upon taking over the file, ALERT found 10 additional victims during a forensic analysis of Morrison's computer and electronic devices. The offences date back to 2013, investigators say.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Cold Lake Mounties or Crime Stoppers.
ALERT is a government-funded police agency that investigates serious and organized crime.
-
Strong winds may have caused motorcycle to collide with semi on highway: RCMPA 64-year-old Manitoba man is in critical condition after police say a motorcycle collided with a semi-truck on the highway.
-
Ottawa police believe there may be other victims after school bus driver convicted of sexual assaultOttawa police say investigators believe there may be other victims after a school bus driver in the Ottawa area was convicted of several counts of sexual assault.
-
Calgarians question $600 trespassing fine for walking beside Edworthy Park train tracksSeveral Calgarians are expressing concern and calling for better transparency from law enforcement after receiving hefty trespassing tickets for walking alongside Canadian Pacific Railway train tracks in Edworthy Park.
-
West Coast Trail hiker airlifted to hospital in Victoria with serious injuriesA hiker was airlifted to hospital in Victoria on Tuesday after suffering serious injuries on the West Coast Trail.
-
Firecracker-throwing man wanted by Orillia OPPPolice are looking to identify an electric scooter-riding man accused of throwing fireworks at pedestrians in Orillia.
-
What was behind the steam and loud noise coming from a downtown Winnipeg buildingIf you spent time in the Memorial Park area this week, you may have heard or seen something out of the ordinary coming from a government building.
-
What to do this weekend: Events, Mother's Day and a recommendation from Josh ClassenWe’re finally out of winter and things are looking…well, not sunny and hot, exactly, but it’s still going to be a great weekend to get out there and enjoy our city. Not sure what to do? Here are a few ideas to get you started.
-
-
Quick thinking onlooker helps people in distressTwo people are thankful for the quick actions of an onlooker after their watercraft flipped and landed them in the Thames River.