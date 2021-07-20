Former northern Ontario mayor to try for federal seat
A former northern Ontario mayor is running for the liberal party in the next federal election and will try to unseat the long-time Timmins area MP, Charlie Angus.
Steve Black was mayor of Timmins from 2014 to 2018, the youngest the city ever elected and was a city councillor before that from 2010 to 2014.
Black lost to current mayor George Pirie in the last municipal election in 2018.
He ran unsuccessfully for the conservative party in the 2014 provincial election.
Black is currently a senior project engineer at Kidd Operations.
He says it's "time to help the people of Timmins-James Bay get back to the table where decisions are made."
Angus is a member of the New Democratic Party and was elected in 2004.
The date of the next federal election has not yet been determined.
