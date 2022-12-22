Former northern Ontario police chief plans to appeal sex assault conviction

The former chief of Wikwemikong Tribal Police has been given an eight-month conditional sentence following his sexual assault conviction earlier this year.

Terry McCaffrey will serve four months of house arrest, followed by four months of abiding by a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

But in an email to CTV News, his lawyer, Sara Little, said her client plans to appeal the conviction.

“Mr. McCaffrey maintains his innocence and we are pursuing an appeal in the Superior Court,” Little said.

McCaffrey was 44 years old when he was charged in January. Ontario Provincial Police were told of the incident in 2020, while the incident itself took place in 2019.

A publication ban is in effect to protect the identity of the victim.

Justice J. Elliott Allen found him guilty of sexual assault in April and Allen sentenced McCaffrey on Thursday.

As part of his sentence, he has to register with the sexual offender registry for 10 years and submit a DNA sample.