Former Olympian Elvis Stojko to help close out Regina's Frost Festival

Former Olympic figure skater Elvis Stojko will be helping close out Regina’s Frost Festival with a performance at Mosaic Stadium.

The “Frost on Ice” performance is scheduled for Saturday night. The performance sold out in less than 48 hours, with more than 10,000 tickets claimed.

Stojko said this is a special performance for him, because it’s his first in Canada since that start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can’t tell you what that’s going to feel like,” Stojko said. “Right now it feels amazing, but when this place fills up with people, that’s going to change the energy in a huge, positive way.”

Stojko will be performing one of his routines from when he was on “Stars on Ice” a few years ago, featuring fun, excitement and tricks.

He said being on an outdoor rink can be tricky because the temperature can change, causing fluctuations in the ice, but is prepared to make adjustments on the fly.

“You just make due with what you have,” Stojko added. “It’s part of the fun.”

The final few days will also feature fire and glow dance shows at the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) hub.

Transflowmation performers use light sabers, glow balls and fire sticks as props while dancing.

“Our shows are very high energy,” Daniel Tamagi, a Transflowmation performer, said. “We’re very passionate about what we do. We are sharing our art form with the world to try and inspire people to try things they’ve never tried before.”

Time Reid, REAL president and CEO, said Frost Festival has been a huge success with consistent attendance numbers at all four hubs.

“We’ve seen anywhere between 3,000-4,000 people a night coming to our site, we’ve seen strong results downtown, we’ve seen great results also at the other two hubs,” he said.

Reid is expecting attendance to grow over the weekend. He encourages residents to dress for the weather and plan to stay for at least a few hours.

A full schedule of events is posted on the Frost Festival website.