Former Ontario teacher, COVID-19 commentator facing new set of misconduct allegations

Ryan Imgrund, a former teacher in Ontario who gained a significant social media following for his COVID-19 commentary over the course of the pandemic, is facing a second set of professional misconduct allegations, according to the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT).

The most recent allegations are detailed in a notice of hearing filed by the OCT. Within the notice, it is alleged Imgrund sent four unsolicited naked photos of himself to an 18-year-old girl in 2005. The notice says Imgrund was family friends with the girl’s parents, and that the photos were sent using MSN messenger.

At the time, Imgrund was employed with York District Catholic School Board (YCDSB).

It should be noted that no criminal charges have been filed against Imgrund, and neither set of allegations has been proven in court.

A self-described “biostatistician,” Imgrund posted daily COVID-19 analysis throughout the pandemic, accumulating more than 90,000 Twitter followers. On Nov. 30, Imgrund moved his commentary exclusively to Patreon, a paid subscription service.

Imgrund did not immediately respond to CTV News Toronto’s request for comment.

In the first notice of hearing, filed in September, Imgrund is alleged to have "sexually," "emotionally," and "psychologically" abused students while in his position at YCDSB.

The notice details the accounts of five students, dating back to 2015. All five were on a school team Imgrund coached.

Within the September notice, Imgrund is alleged to have messaged four students in a group message, inviting them to join him in a resort pool while on an out-of-town tournament.

On another occasion, Imgrund is accused of using a “technique requiring the students to push their buttocks up against him” with three of the athletes during practice.

The notice also details separate accounts of Imgrund engaging in “inappropriate electronic communications” with the students on an individual level.

In one case, he allegedly sent a shirtless picture of himself, stating, “‘If you don't say I’m good looking I’ll cry,’ or words to that effect.”

In another, the college is accusing Imgrund of “requesting and/ or receiving photographs” from a student that showed her in a bathing suit. He allegedly scolded the student when she stopped responding to his messages and sent an email to the school’s guidance counsellor requesting the student’s schedule be changed when she was not placed in his class.

On one or more occasions, Imgrund is accused of taking the same student on “long drives” alone in his car. He sent another student “numerous” messages stating that he “‘wanted to know her as a coach and player, not just as a teacher and student,’ or words of that nature,” the college alleged. To another student, Imgrund is alleged to have inquired about her romantic relationships, along with offering to drive her to and from work.

As well, the notice accuses him of driving students in his car “at high rates of speed,” proclaiming, “This is a cool zone. You can swear."

When reached for comment on the first set of allegations, the York Catholic District School Board said they could not comment on a matter that was before the Ontario College of Teachers but underlined that Imgrund was no longer an employee at the school board.

Imgrund resigned from the Ontario College of Teachers on June 8.

With files from Hannah Alberga