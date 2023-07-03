Former OPP canine Maximus adjusting to retirement

It looks like former OPP canine Maximus is living his best life during the first week of retirement.

After seven years of service, nine-year-old Maximus retired last Tuesday and was adopted by his handler Sgt. Milan Matovski.

OPP posted a picture of Maximus adjusting to retirement on Sunday, enjoying goodies that he received during his retirement celebration. Police are thanking Pet Valu Belle River and Rowdy's Raw Dog Food for their support of Maximus.

The only thing Maximus has to worry about now is learning how to have fun.

“I let him in the house and it was like a tornado,” Matovski said at the dog’s retirement party. “He went into drug search mode and thinks he's searching for crack. I think he will get used to the luxurious life in a few days.”

He is a Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix and joined the OPP in 2016 when he was two.

Maximus is being credited with 204 catches throughout his career, from sniffing out narcotics to apprehending suspects. He is being called the ‘most successful’ general service canine in the OPP.