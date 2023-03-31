Former OPSEU financial services administrator countersues union, denies misconduct

The former financial services administrator of an Ontario public sector union is countersuing the organization, claiming he didn't receive any payments he wasn't entitled to and always upheld his responsibilities.

The Ontario Public Services Employees Union is suing former financial services administrator Maurice Gabay, along with former president Warren (Smokey) Thomas and a former vice-president, for nearly $6 million it alleges they unlawfully transferred to themselves, including in strike fund cash and union vehicles.

In a countersuit and statement of defence, Gabay denies any misconduct.

He says he did not arrange for the purchase, sale or transfer of any vehicles during his employment and alleges the union terminated his 14.5-years employment in April without cause after a new president and vice-president were elected.

OPSEU’s statement of claim alleges union money was used to pay for home repairs and moving expenses for someone with whom Gabay had a personal relationship.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2023.