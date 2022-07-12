Former Orillia high school celebrating 60th reunion

The bricks and mortar might have changed but the Park Street Our Alma Mater song remains the same.

Dubbed the PSCI 60 + 1 Reunion, former Park Street Collegiate Institute students hosting the event can’t return to the halls of their youth simply because they don’t exist.

Park Street merged with the Orillia District Collegiate & Vocational Institute (ODCVI) in 2013 and later closed altogether when Orillia Secondary School opened in 2016.

"We've been planning this for a year," said Don McIsaac. "It's been an emotional trip but we've raised several thousand dollars for Green Haven and the Sharing Place, so we're having a little fun while we're at it."

Throwing a reunion in the old gymnasium wouldn’t work, so the reunion group decided to spread it across various restaurants in the city on Friday night.

The weekend festivities also include a dance on Saturday at the Barnfield Point Recreation Centre. Tickets are available through the PSCI 60+1 Facebook page. So far, almost half of the tickets of the 700 tickets have been sold - some from as far away as Australia. For tickets email.

Former hockey team members are invited to attend Quayles Brewery in Coldwater to reunite Saturday at 1 p.m.

Reunion organizers encourage people to buy reunion T-shirts. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Orillia Youth Centre.

PSCI School Song: Our Alma Mater

Park Street our Alma Mater

The hero of our high school days

We'll ever cheer for the maroon and grey

And white will save the day.

Rah, Rah, Rah.

We'll always sing about you

To your honour we will e'er be true

We'll shout and fight for Trojan Might

P.S.C.I. WE'LL SING TO YOU