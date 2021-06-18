Former Ottawa Hospital personal support worker charged with sexual assault

A former personal support worker at the Ottawa Hospital is facing a charge of sexual assault.

Ottawa police say the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit charged a man following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that happened overnight between April 1 and 2.

"The accused was working as a personal support worker when he allegedly committed sexual assault against a vulnerable woman that was receiving care at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus," said Ottawa police in a statement.

Erwin Blanco, 44, of Ottawa is charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police say Blanco worked as a PSW at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus, General Campus and Riverside Campus from September 2020 to April 2021.

Investigators believe there could be other victims.

Police say Blanco is known to use the alias of Slater Mercado on social media.

"The Ottawa Hospital takes these allegations seriously. Ensuring the safety and security of our staff and patients is the hospital’s top priority," said the Ottawa Hospital in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"The Ottawa Hospital is working closely with Ottawa Police Service in its investigation and encourages anyone with further information to contact OPS."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.