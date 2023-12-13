Former Owen Sound Attack coach suspended by OHL
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has suspended former Owen Sound Attack head coach Greg Walters for the remainder of the season.
The suspension stems from a verbal altercation between himself and another team employee on Oct. 14.
Walters was fire by the team two days later.
The league said Walters violated its code of conduct.
Walters is banned from any league activity until July.
-
Power restored to all Royal Windsor Terrace unitsEnwin Utilities reports electricity has been restored to all units at Royal Windsor Terrace after power was knocked out in September.
-
Five-year low in production for Canadian maple syrup producersA new report from Statistics Canada shows maple syrup production hit a five-year low in Canada this year, a trend the agency blames on severe weather and changing temperatures.
-
Sault residents asked for input on waterfront planTourism officials in Sault Ste. Marie want to hear from the public on what they would like to see on the city's waterfront.
-
'Fighting that negative perception': Task force set up to tackle lawlessness in downtown LethbridgeLethbridge is launching a task force aimed at addressing crime in the city’s downtown.
-
13 scams to watch for this holiday seasonThe holidays are all about giving– and scammers are counting on it. Many thieves use the spirit of the season for their own financial gain.
-
'Renewed hope': Victim of alleged Prairie Boy Windows fraud speaks out after arrest madeAdam Beadle is one of the many unhappy customers who approached Prairie Boy Windows for work on his home. After putting down a $1,500 deposit, he never heard from the contractor again.
-
Metro Line LRT to be closed this weekend for testing before NAIT/Blatchford station opensServices on the Metro Line Northwest LRT will be suspended this weekend.
-
Two suspects sought after two guns stolen from downtown Toronto storage lockerTwo guns were among the items stolen from a storage locker in downtown Toronto earlier this week, and police are now searching for two suspects wanted in the break-in.
-
‘Avoid the wrapping paper’: Environment Lethbridge encouraging waste reduction during the holidaysA staple under many Christmas trees, beautifully wrapped presents decorated in colourful paper, ribbons, and bows meet the Instagram moment, but those same festive trappings put a big strain on the environment.