Former owner gets to see restored 1953 Ford Jubliee farm tractor
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The owner of a 1953 Ford Jubliee farm tractor has been reunited with a Barrie man he sold it to.
Tony Malandruccolo of Windsor-Essex sold his father’s tractor two and half years ago to George Martin of Barrie.
As a hobby, Martin restored the piece of machinery and promised to show Malandruccolo the finished product.
Sadly, not long after, Martin’s wife passed away and she had all the records of who the tractor belonged to.
Following a story on CTV News, the two reconnected.
Malandruccolo plans to visit Martin in a couple weeks and see the restored tractor.
“It will bring memories back memories of my father memories of the tractor I really didn’t wanna part with it, but because we moved we had no choice,” says Malandruccolo.
-
N.S. election race tightens as PCs and NDP gain momentum: PollWith Nova Scotians set to pick a premier in less than a week, newly released poll data shows a tightening race among the three main parties and unusually high levels of undecided voters.
-
Pilot survives crash landing on northern Ontario lakeThe pilot of a small aircraft managed to escape a crash landing on a lake east of Sault Ste. Marie with only minor injuries.
-
Canada urged to insist on immediate deportation for Michael SpavorCanadian Michael Spavor, sentenced to 11 years in prison for espionage by a Chinese court, is being held as 'ransom' and Canada should insist on his immediate deportation home, says an expert on Canada-China relations.
-
More drones spotted flying illegally near B.C. wildfires, putting crews in dangerThe BC Wildfire Service says it has encountered several drones in the past few days flying illegally over wildfires and putting the lives of firefighters at risk.
-
'I'll never apologize for a win': Riders content following close-call in first win of 2021The Riders are still basking in the glow of their first win of the 2021 season, despite a close-call in the second half against the BC Lions.
-
Case of eastern Ontario doctor accused of murdering patient adjourned to SeptemberThe case of an eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder has been adjourned until next month.
-
Innisfil unveils new Pride crosswalkThe Town of Innisfil is unveiling a new Pride crosswalk at Innisfil Beach on Wednesday morning.
-
Fanshawe College reaffirms their plans for back to school services this fallFanshawe College reiterates having strong health and safety protocols in place with a gradual return to in person activities this fall.
-
'Particularly dangerous': Heat warnings in effect for Lower MainlandB.C. health officials are warning those living on the South and Central Coast and Vancouver Island to brace for yet another heat wave.