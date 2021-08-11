Former owner gets to see restored 1953 Ford Jubliee farm tractor

The owner of a 1953 Ford Jubliee farm tractor has been reunited with a Barrie man he sold it to.

Tony Malandruccolo of Windsor-Essex sold his father’s tractor two and half years ago to George Martin of Barrie.

As a hobby, Martin restored the piece of machinery and promised to show Malandruccolo the finished product.

Sadly, not long after, Martin’s wife passed away and she had all the records of who the tractor belonged to.

Following a story on CTV News, the two reconnected.

Malandruccolo plans to visit Martin in a couple weeks and see the restored tractor.

“It will bring memories back memories of my father memories of the tractor I really didn’t wanna part with it, but because we moved we had no choice,” says Malandruccolo.