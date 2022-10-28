Former paramedic remorseful after being convicted of voyeurism

A former Middlesex-London paramedic who was found guilty of four counts of voyeurism is expected to be sentenced next month.

Scott MacDonald, 48, was found guilty after four women who cannot be identified were recorded in compromising situations in a house in Middlesex County in 2018.

During the sentencing hearing at the courthouse in London, Ont., the victims told the court how they had been traumatized.

When MacDonald addressed the judge he said, “It’s my fault...I feel horrible.”

He continued, “I have lost so much, I’m very sorry.”

Crown attorney Lerren Ducharme is asking that MacDonald be sentenced to 18 months in jail, while defence lawyer Jim Dean requested a conditional sentence with parole.

Justice Kevin McHugh will hand down his decision on Nov. 15.