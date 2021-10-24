Former PM Chretien on inflation concerns, current affairs
Former prime minister Jean Chretien says he is concerned about the future of Canada's economy, with inflation at a near 20-year high, saying in a wide-ranging interview with Evan Solomon, host of CTV's Question Period, that Canada is 'moving into a dark alley.'
