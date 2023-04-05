Former PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer: sources

Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News.

Mulroney, 84, received medical treatment in Montreal last fall, but is now feeling almost completely recovered and doing well, according to those CTV News spoke with.

Canada's 18th prime minister, Mulroney led successive Progressive Conservative majority governments between 1984 and 1993.

In recent years, he's offered his guidance and perspective on the state of federal politics, and the Conservative movement.

In September, he eulogized Queen Elizabeth II at national commemoration ceremony held at the Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa.

Mulroney, a Companion of the Order of Canada, has received numerous awards and considerable recognition for his leadership and contributions to Canada.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the third leading cause of death from cancer in men in Canada, and on average, the Society estimates that 67 men in this country are diagnosed with prostate cancer every day.