Former pro boxer Kara Ro to make in-ring return, 11 years after last fight

When former professional boxer Kara Ro stepped away from the ring more than a decade ago, she had no plans of making her 17th fight her last.

In fact, a month after her daughter was born, Ro was already training at the gym — but a devastating tragedy would mark a sudden end to what had been a promising career.

"My husband died when she was four months old. At that point, I had to take care of her," she said.

The result was an early retirement for someone widely regarded as a pioneer in the world of women's boxing.

But in less than two weeks, Ro will have an opportunity to pick up right where she left off when she returns to the ring after an 11-year layoff.

After playing volleyball at the University of Windsor, Ro competed in her first professional boxing match in 2002. She was 26 at the time.

"Back then, it wasn't like as a woman fighter, you're making a living," said Ro, two days after publicly announcing her return on social media.

Three years later, she would win a world championship. By the end of her career in 2011, Ro found herself suffering from crippling back injuries which led to days where she couldn't walk.

But, ever since, Ro said the thought of returning to the ring has been in her head "every single day."

"This is definitely not a one-time thing. I want to keep doing this until, basically, my body says no more," Ro said.

It’s been 11 years since undefeated former boxing world champion Kara Ro (@KaraRo110) has competed inside the ring — but on Sept. 16, she makes her return.



Ro explains why she stepped away back in 2011 and says her return is not a “one-time” thing.@CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/lhOPzX54Sc

A lot has changed in Ro's life since she stepped away from the ring.

Her daughter is nine and she has a son who’s six years old.

While living in Windsor's Walkerville community, she often travels to Michigan to coach and train boxers and mixed martial artists.

She's worked as a ring announcer and commentator for a number of combat sports events throughout the years.

Her voice also became a familiar one for people in Windsor. As a talk radio personality, she hosted ‘The TKO Show’ on AM800 from 2016 to 2019.

But despite making her return at 46 years old, Ro said she has no hesitation about what she can offer the world of boxing.

"I feel like if you take care of your body, you eat right, you're physically fit and you have a good family life ... the age factor isn't there," she said.

"When you treat your body right, it gives back to you."

Ro's in-ring return is scheduled for Sept. 16 at the MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit.