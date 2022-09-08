Former professor makes largest donation in history to University of Waterloo optometry school

A former University of Waterloo professor has made the largest donation to the School of Optometry & Vision Science in the institution’s history.

On Thursday, the university said it received a gift of $1.5 million from George Woo, a former UW professor and student, and Judy Woo.

“The University will celebrate with the naming of the George & Judy Woo Centre for Sight Enhancement at a ceremony taking place Thursday,” the institution said in a media release.

George Woo earned his optometry degree at Waterloo in 1964 and taught in the School of Optometry & Vision Science for 26 years.

The university said he developed the low vision program at Waterloo and was the founding director of the Centre for Sight Enhancement, which will now bear his name.

According to his biography on the UW website: "All our children grew up in Waterloo," said Woo. "We enjoyed ourselves enormously in those years at the University of Waterloo, and participated in all kinds of activities around the city during that period."

Woo now lives in Hong Kong and is the dean of the faculty of health and social sciences and chair professor of optometry at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.