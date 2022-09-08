Former professor makes largest donation in history to University of Waterloo optometry school
A former University of Waterloo professor has made the largest donation to the School of Optometry & Vision Science in the institution’s history.
On Thursday, the university said it received a gift of $1.5 million from George Woo, a former UW professor and student, and Judy Woo.
“The University will celebrate with the naming of the George & Judy Woo Centre for Sight Enhancement at a ceremony taking place Thursday,” the institution said in a media release.
George Woo earned his optometry degree at Waterloo in 1964 and taught in the School of Optometry & Vision Science for 26 years.
The university said he developed the low vision program at Waterloo and was the founding director of the Centre for Sight Enhancement, which will now bear his name.
According to his biography on the UW website: "All our children grew up in Waterloo," said Woo. "We enjoyed ourselves enormously in those years at the University of Waterloo, and participated in all kinds of activities around the city during that period."
Woo now lives in Hong Kong and is the dean of the faculty of health and social sciences and chair professor of optometry at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.
-
Trust fund set up for James Smith Cree Nation survivorsA trust fund has been established for those looking to donate to victims of the mass stabbing on the James Smith Cree Nation.
-
Cat cafe a first for Sault Ste. MarieA bakery in Sault Ste. Marie is looking to satisfy your sweet tooth while finding homes for area cats.
-
Developer pitches fast food drive-thru across from Afzaal Family memorialThe southwest corner of Hyde Park and South Carriage Roads will forever be marked by tragedy, but should that influence future development along the busy commercial corridor?
-
Families of James Smith Cree Nation looking to find healing after manhunt endsAs the manhunt for Myles Sanderson has ended, the community of James Smith Cree First Nation has started their journey towards healing after 11 people died as the result of the stabbings.
-
Muscular dystrophy fundraiser has Lethbridge firefighters hitting roofThe Lethbridge Firefighters Charities Association kicked off its annual Firefighters Campout for Muscular Dystrophy on Thursday.
-
Alberta spends $833K to enforce Kananaskis Conservation Pass so far this yearSince its inception, the United Conservative government's Kananaskis Conservation Pass program has faced tough criticism. The pass has generated $7.1 million since April 2022, and in that same time frame, the government has spent $833,000 to enforce compliance and hand out fines to those who don't 'pay-to-play.'
-
Public school board wants loaner computers backThe Thames Valley District School Board is reminding families to return devices that were loaned out during the pandemic.
-
'It was terrifying': Child wanders out of local daycareA Regina woman is hoping to raise awareness for safety protocols at daycares across the city after her child wandered away from a daycare during the day.
-
Roof collapses during fire at northwest Calgary homeA family of four and their two dogs are without a home after a Thursday fire that caused the roof of their Hamptons house to collapse.