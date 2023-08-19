Former Quebec NDP MP Romeo Saganash charged with sexual assault in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash has been charged with sexual assault.
Police say they arrested Saganash on June 27 in relation to an allegation from May 1 in Winnipeg and the matter is now before the courts.
Saganash represented the northern Quebec riding of Abitibi-Baie-James-Nunavik-Eeyou from 2011 to 2019, serving as the Indigenous affairs critic.
He has not responded to a request for comment The Canadian Press sent by email on Friday, but APTN, which first broke the news, reports he confirmed the sexual-assault charge to them. The federal NDP has not responded to a request for comment.
Saganash had been one of the residential school survivors working with a national advisory committee for missing children and unmarked burials set up by the federal government and National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation in Winnipeg.
A spokesman for the centre said Saganash no longer holds that role, and did not say why or when he ended that position.
