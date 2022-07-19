Former RCMP officer testifies about 2013 domestic violence call: MCC
A former Mountie is standing by his account that challenges testimony the RCMP failed to respond to a domestic violence call in 2013 involving the Nova Scotia mass shooter.
Retired constable Troy Maxwell told an inquiry today he remembers talking to Brenda Forbes only about claims her neighbour, Gabriel Wortman, was driving recklessly around the community of Portapique in a decommissioned police car.
Forbes has testified she told police that Wortman had pinned his spouse, Lisa Banfield, to the ground in July 2013 and that nothing was done about it.
The inquiry is attempting to sort through the conflicting accounts regarding details of the killer's domestic attacks prior to him murdering 22 people in April 2020.
Maxwell repeated his account of a relatively minor complaint, and he recalled seeing an old police car in the perpetrator's driveway in July 2013.
Lisa Banfield testified on Friday that they didn't own any decommissioned police cars at that time.
