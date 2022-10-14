Former Regina gymnastics coach not guilty of sexual assault: judge

A judge has acquitted a former Regina gymnastics coach of both sexual offences he was facing.

Marcel Dubroy, 71, was charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual touching between 2002 and 2008. The complainant was a former Queen City Gymnastics Club athlete who he coached from roughly 2000 to 2007.

Justice Fred Kovach found him not guilty on both counts Friday morning.

Dubroy was originally facing five charges. However, one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation were stayed in September.

The complainant, who is now 34-years-old, came forward with the allegations in 2018. She cited a number of reasons for coming forward including the #MeToo movement, the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal, and abuse training she had received as part of her health profession.

The Crown declined to comment on the decision.

In a written statement, Dubroy’s defence lawyer Heather Ferg said they are pleased with the result and glad the “long and tremendously difficult process” is over.

“Mr. Dubroy has always maintained his innocence and remained confident a fair process would lead to a just result,” Ferg said.

“He is looking forward to putting this behind him and moving forward with the love of his family and support of his community.

The judge read out his written decision at the Court of King’s Bench. Ultimately, he found the complainant’s testimony to be “credible.”

However, he was not confident her recollection of events was “reliable,” given the amount of time that had passed since the alleged events.

Justice Kovach cited an expert defence witness who testified to inaccuracies that can arise from repressed memories.

Kovach said Dubroy’s testimony seemed sincere, credible and generally reliable, and he was not shaken during cross-examination.

The decision was broken up into two parts: the sexual touching charge and the sexual assault charge.

THE STRAP BAR INCIDENT

Dubroy is 37-years-older than the complainant is.

The two first met when Dubroy became her head coach at the Queen City Gymnastics Club in 2000. She was 12-years-old at the time.

She testified they had a “growing relationship” and Dubroy turned into a father figure of sorts.

She claims the two struck a deal in order for Dubroy to stick around as head coach after he told her he had plans to leave the club. The agreement included the complainant having to “get to know” Dubroy better.

After the deal was made, the complainant testified that their relationship became more flirtatious.

The sexual touching allegation stemmed from an incident that took place during a strap bar exercise at a gymnastics practice. The complainant was 14-years-old at the time.

Dubroy was spotting the athlete during a routine exercise. She claimed he touched her genitals inappropriately twice during the exercise.

Dubroy denied any inappropriate touching and denied a deal was ever made with the complainant.

The judge acknowledged Dubroy had incentive to lie given the severity of the allegations. However, Justice Kovach said he was not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that there was an agreement between the two to get to know each other better.

“I did not find (the complainant’s) testimony to be reliable,” Justice Kovach said.

The judge said he did not accept Dubroy’s denial as fact, but it does lead to reasonable doubt.

SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATION

There was no question that Dubroy and the complainant had intercourse several times throughout their relationship.

Both testified to having sex with each other.

However, the judge had to decide if the one incident in question was consensual.

The complainant described her relationship with Dubroy as “murky” once she turned 18. Dubroy was her coach, mentor, father figure and “pseudo-romantic” partner, she testified.

She alleged they first had sex Jan. 1, 2007. She was 18-years-old but claimed Dubroy persuaded her to have intercourse and she never gave a “true consent.” She said she was not an “enthusiastic participant,” but over time she embraced their relationship and became a “willing participant.”

The Crown argued that Dubroy was in a position of power during the alleged offences and he used his trust to entice the complainant.

Dubroy testified to repeatedly asking the complainant if she was comfortable with their sexual relationship and he said he recognized their age gap. Dubroy also testified that they discussed birth control before having intercourse and that he fell in love with the complainant.

The judge found it difficult to understand why Dubroy would participate in this kind of relationship, given the age gap, without taking all of the appropriate steps to ensure consent.

When considering the power imbalance, the judge noted that the complainant’s gymnastics career was winding down. She was a part-time coach at the gymnastics club and Dubroy did not have a hand in getting her hired.

The judge said he was not satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Dubroy used his position to apply pressure to get consent.