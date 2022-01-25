Former Regina Pat Jordan Weal named to Canadian men's Olympic hockey team
Jordan Weal, a well known Regina Pats alumnus, has been named to the Team Canada men’s Olympic hockey team.
Hockey Canada released the full roster Tuesday morning.
Weal played four full seasons with the Pats, from 2007 until 2012 recording 102 points in 2010 and 116 points in 2012.
The North Vancouver product was taken in the third round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and has played a total of 218 regular season games in the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens.
Weal spent the 2021-22 season in the KHL with the Kazan Ak-Bars, picking up 30 points in 36 games.
Other notable names to make Team Canada include Eric Staal, David Desharnais, along with Mason McTavish and Owen Power, who were both part of Team Canada at this year’s cancelled world juniors.
Forward Adam Cracknell, hailing from Prince Albert, Sask., will also be representing Canada in Beijing.
